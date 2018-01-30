Gucci Mane Is Working On Book # 2

3 reads Leave a comment
Following the success of Gucci Mane’s debut book, ‘The Autobiography of Gucci Mane’, Gucci has been vocal about plans for releasing more novels. The 1017 rapper took to Twitter earlier today to announce that he has started writing his new book using the hashtags, #GuwopTheAuthor and #EvilGenius.
Gucci Mane has been outworking his peers ever since he was released from prison in 2016 after serving a 3-year bid.
Source: durttydaily.com
Lalaa Shepard
Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours