Gucci Mane Is Working On Book # 2

Following the success of Gucci Mane’s debut book, ‘The Autobiography of Gucci Mane’, Gucci has been vocal about plans for releasing more novels. The 1017 rapper took to Twitter earlier today to announce that he has started writing his new book using the hashtags, #GuwopTheAuthor and #EvilGenius.

Gucci Mane has been outworking his peers ever since he was released from prison in 2016 after serving a 3-year bid.

I started writing my 2nd book today #GuwopTheAuthor #TheAutobiographyOfGuccimane was just the beginning!! #EvilGenius — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) January 29, 2018

Source: durttydaily.com

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

