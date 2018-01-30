Yo' Durtty
Home > Yo' Durtty

Gucci Mane Is Working On Book # 2

The Durtty Boyz

Posted 2 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment
Los Angeles Premiere Of 'Can't Stop Won't Stop' - Arrivals

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Following the success of Gucci Mane’s debut book, ‘The Autobiography of Gucci Mane’, Gucci has been vocal about plans for releasing more novels. The 1017 rapper took to Twitter earlier today to announce that he has started writing his new book using the hashtags, #GuwopTheAuthor and #EvilGenius.

Gucci Mane has been outworking his peers ever since he was released from prison in 2016 after serving a 3-year bid.

Source: durttydaily.com

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

Durtty Daily , Gucci Mane , lalaa shepard

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest