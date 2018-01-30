BlackExcellence! The Stars Come Out For Black Panther Premiere [PHOTOS]

34 reads Leave a comment
The Stars Come Out For The 'Black Panther' Premiere
The Stars Come Out For The 'Black Panther' Premiere
1. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 1 of 27
2. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 2 of 27
3. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 3 of 27
4. US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-PREMIERE-BLACKPANTHERSource:Getty 4 of 27
5. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 5 of 27
6. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 6 of 27
7. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 7 of 27
8. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 8 of 27
9. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 9 of 27
10. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 10 of 27
11. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 11 of 27
12. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 12 of 27
13. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 13 of 27
14. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 14 of 27
15. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 15 of 27
16. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 16 of 27
17. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 17 of 27
18. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 18 of 27
19. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 19 of 27
20. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 20 of 27
21. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 21 of 27
22. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 22 of 27
23. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 23 of 27
24. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 24 of 27
25. Black Panther premiereSource:Getty 25 of 27
26. Black Panther premiereSource:Getty 26 of 27
27. Black Panther premiereSource:Getty 27 of 27
Since the first trailer was released last year, people all over the world have been eagerly awaiting the release of Black Panther and on Monday night, some of hollywood’s biggest stars, attended the premiere of Black Panther.
To make the night even more special, some of them were dressed in royal attire, proudly showing their king and queen heritage.
In fact, some stars like actors Mike Colter and David Oyelowo wore colorful dashikis, while Black Panther stars Lupita Nyong’o and Angela Bassett had beautiful and vibrant dresses along with gold accessories.
Overall, it was beautiful night filled with beautiful people. Check out the exclusive photos above!
