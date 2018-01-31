Ne-Yo And Wife Welcome New Son After Almost Loosing Him

Ne-Yo and his wife just Crystal experienced a scary moment! The couple just had to have an emergency c-section because the umbilical chord was wrapped around the baby’s neck twice. Luckily OBGYN Dr. Sherry Ross acted fast and delivered their son safe.

No word on the baby’s full name but Crystal referred to him as SJ. This is the couples second child together and Ne-Yo has another child from a prior relationship.