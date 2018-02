OJ Da Juiceman is hard at work with the release of back to back mixtapes and a collab project with Nard&B titled ’32 Trenches’. The producers previously released joint projects with Spodee, Jose Guapo, Skooly, and Zuse.

’32 Trenches’ features 10 solo tracks from OJ Da Juiceman. Stream below.

Get to know OJ Da Juiceman:

