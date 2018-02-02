Skooly Drops New Mixtape! [Stream Now]

Skooly is back with a new project for 2018 reminding listeners to not forget him and his contributions to Hip Hop. ‘Don’t You Ever Forget Me’ is a 7 track mixtape featuring several single worthy bangers with one verse from 2 Chainz.

The Rich Kidz emcee hosted a listening party for ‘Don’t You Ever Forget Me’ last night in Atlanta for his fans featuring appearances from The Progress Report, Hood Affairs, 2-17 On The Track, Chill Go Hard, Mario Beats, and Street Execs.

Stream ‘Don’t You Ever Forget Me’ below:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/dont-you-ever-forget-me-ep/1338875602

