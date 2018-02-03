Entertainment News
THOUGHTS? Model India Love Is Now A Rapper Working With This Major Artist

Global Grind

Posted 6 hours ago
5 reads
Today is India Love’s 22nd birthday — the young Instagram model from Los Angeles — and what better way to celebrate social media fame and making it past 21 these days than to drop a rap song.

 

Yes, India Love is now a rapper and recently dropped her first song featuring Will.I.AM entitled “Loco.”

 

Folks on social media had a lot to say about Love’s new career change.

 

comments – Add Yours
