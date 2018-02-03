THOUGHTS? Model India Love Is Now A Rapper Working With This Major Artist

222222222222🌀 A post shared by indialove (@indialove) on Feb 3, 2018 at 3:46am PST

Today is India Love’s 22nd birthday — the young Instagram model from Los Angeles — and what better way to celebrate social media fame and making it past 21 these days than to drop a rap song.

Yes, India Love is now a rapper and recently dropped her first song featuring Will.I.AM entitled “Loco.”

Folks on social media had a lot to say about Love’s new career change.

India love listening to y’all critiques as she starts writing another rap. pic.twitter.com/JXnH4rhYmp — whoremone monster® (@Lesbihonestx3) February 2, 2018

i mean…y’all bump Gucci Gang Gucci Gang Gucci Gang like that’s the best rap song to knock. so india love can pop awf. lol! https://t.co/0J0RHuRJoC — ahliyah (@ahliyahmichelle) February 2, 2018

india love tryna rap pic.twitter.com/djf0YDSU8T — ㅤㅤ (@spicymeech) February 2, 2018

Hit us up on Twitter and Facebook to share your thoughts. See check out the full “Loco” video.

1 2Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9: