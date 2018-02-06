$400K Magic: Rejection Wasn’t The End For This ‘Shark Tank’ Contestant

Getting booted off Shark Tank was not the beginning for The Lip Bar CEO Melissa Butler.

This woman built her lipstick line into an almost half a million dollar business after being rejected on Shark Tank https://t.co/E2MbW0Decm pic.twitter.com/WEBYF6iPgE — xoNecole (@xonecole) February 2, 2018

Butler started her career as a financial analyst on Wall Street, but soon recognized a need within the beauty industry for lipsticks catered to women of color.

Her stint on the ABC show came after her all-natural lipstick line was already on the market for a year.

Show judges were not easily swayed to back the already profitable business, so Butler walked away without a deal.

But that was only motivation for the young entrepreneur.

The Lip Bar is now in its fifth year of business and worth nearly half a million dollars.

Also On Hot 107.9: