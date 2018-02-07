Cobb County Mom Gets Life in Prison For Poisoning And Killing Disabled Son

A Cobb County Mom was sentence to life in prison after allegedly poisoning her blind and disabled son 2-year-old son.

According to officials, Erica White killed her son Tyrael McFall to fuel her spending habits, trying to build credit and make purchases in her son’s name after he died. Tyrael died with high levels of codeine in his system. The boy’s father is serving 20 years in prison on a racketeering charge, and has recently pleaded guilty to dozen of others.

