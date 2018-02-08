Entertainment News
Jordan Peele Hilariously Impersonates Chance The Rapper’s ‘Get Out’ Reaction

The star couldn't keep to his seat.

Posted 11 hours ago
If you saw Get Out in a packed theater, reactions probably ranged from hype to straight terror. It’s definitely a horror movie that’ll get you in your feelings.

Jordan Peele knew this and hilariously recalled the wave of emotions he peeped in the theaters.

At the African American Film Critics Association Awards, he even described Chance the Rapper‘s response to the film when he saw it with friends.

Watch Jordan retell the funny story in the clip below!

