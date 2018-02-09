Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Viral Kid Who Took Selfie With Justin Timberlake Gets Big Surprise

He might have gotten himself a new BFF.

Global Grind

Posted 7 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Ryan McKenna‘s face was spread across the Internet after the 2018 Super Bowl thanks to a viral meme.

The 13-year-old was caught in the middle of Justin Timberlake‘s halftime performance and the camera got him looking at his phone. A snap of the incident resulted in hilarious memes about whether he knew who Justin Timberlake was or not.

Ryan brought his newfound fame to Ellen, and after discussing his viral experience, she gifted the teenager a special surprise. Check out what happened in the clip below!

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest