Viola, Denzel, Whoopi, Mo’Nique And More: 9 Jaw-Dropping Moments From Black Actors On The Big Screen

Photo by

National
Home > National

Viola, Denzel, Whoopi, Mo’Nique And More: 9 Jaw-Dropping Moments From Black Actors On The Big Screen

These are unforgettable.

NewsOne

Posted 6 hours ago
5 reads
Leave a comment

Who cares about an Oscar, sometimes an  epic performance on the big screen is more memorable  than winning the golden statue. Whether it’s Grace Jones in Boomerang or Whoopi Goldberg in Ghost — which did win an Oscar — these are the performances that you quote and have created countless memes, even if the film was thirty years ago. In honor of Black History Month, here are nine unforgettable moments from your favorite actors.

Grace Jones’ P***y Rant In Boomerang (1992)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O7VH8LKDnr0

When Della Reese Had To Kick Eddie Murphy’s Ass In Harlem Knights (1989)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yMiGHGsdikU

Oprah’s Legendary Speech From The Color Purple  (1985)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5v5JjUZpAPk

“Molly, You In Danger, Girl!” From Ghost (1990)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oAb2_-uv41Y

When Denzel Became Malcolm X in 1992

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cT1jLY20tLo

Mahershala Ali’s Oscar-winning Moment In Moonlight (2016)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TPxAKQoKORI

Larenz Tate’s Poem To Nina Mosley In Love Jones (1997)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CttBHlnnMxE

Mo’Nique Giving One Of The Best Monologues Of All Time In Precious (2009)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ZQFpUxopm4

Viola Davis Crying Like Only She Can In Fences (2016)

SEE ALSO:

Racist Incident At Boston College Shows Urgent Need To Find Solutions

Racist Cartoon In Wesley College Newspaper Prompts Students To Take Action

9 Times Jesse Williams Said Everything You Wanted To About Race

1 photos Launch gallery

9 Times Jesse Williams Said Everything You Wanted To About Race

Continue reading 9 Times Jesse Williams Said Everything You Wanted To About Race

9 Times Jesse Williams Said Everything You Wanted To About Race

Jesse Williams has become one of our favorite voices when it comes to race relations. During tense times like these when celebrities are mostly quiet, the Grey’s Anatomy star is never too shy to speak out, especially on Twitter. Here are nine Jesse Williams quotes that prove he can speak up and out for us… at any time.

 

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest