Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

Idris Elba Proposes To Girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre At His Own Movie Screening [VIDEO]

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 3 hours ago
444 reads
Leave a comment
Idris Elba's Christmas Party At Kadie's Cocktail Bar & Club

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

British Actor Idris Elba is now engaged to his girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre, after proposing to her at a a screening for his new film “Yardie” at Rio Cinema. Elba, who has been divorced twice, has been very vocal in the past about never getting married again, has seemed to have a change in heart.

According to accounts on twitter Elba got down on one knee on stage and the crowd went nuts. The couple have been dating for seven months and it’s perfect timing for Valentines Day.

Why Idris Elba Doesn’t Think Any Man Should Play “James Bond” [VIDEO]

2017 Toronto International Film Festival - 'Molly's Game' Premiere

#CouplesWeLove: Idris Elba's New Bae Is So Beautiful We Can't Even Be Mad

8 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: Idris Elba's New Bae Is So Beautiful We Can't Even Be Mad

Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: Idris Elba’s New Bae Is So Beautiful We Can’t Even Be Mad

#CouplesWeLove: Idris Elba's New Bae Is So Beautiful We Can't Even Be Mad

 

idris elba , Idris Elba engaged , Sabrina Dhowre

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest