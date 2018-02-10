NYFW18: Reebok & Pyer Moss livestream FW18 runway show

Just a quick heads up fashion heads, that Reebok x Pyer Moss will be live streaming their Reebok by Pyer Moss FW18 runway show from Spring Studios in NYC today, February 10th beginning at 8:30pm EST.

Pyer Moss and Reebok Classic have come together to create an innovative collection that combines Reebok’s heritage with the New York City design house’s modern take on street style. The collection reimagines wardrobe classics using Reebok’s heritage aesthetics as inspiration for the contemporary line.

Be sure to tune-in above! You don’t wanna miss it!

Watch here: www.reebok.com/us/pyer_moss

@reebokclassic @pyermoss

