LET’S MAKEUP: Achieve A Romantic Brown Smokey Eye From Brock Collection

With New York Fashion Week in full swing, we’re looking for the amazing new trends—in both style and beauty—to anticipate for the upcoming season. For Brock Collection’s Fall 2018 collection, one of the standouts was the nuanced take on the classic smokey eye paired with romantic flows of Victorian minimalism and vintage appeals.

Inspired by a pair of suede gloves, makeup artist Gucci Westman knew that she had to recreate the shade in the eye makeup for the show, which was a pleasant surprise given most smokey eyes are darker and more dramatic. However, this look is definitely sultry and great for a variety of skin tones. Here’s how you can recreate the brand’s look right at home:

Eyes

For the suede hue, Westman used a mixture of Maybelline’s Total Temptation (Maybelline.com, $12) and The City Mini palettes (Maybelline.com, $10) on the models. To ensure that your makeup stays on, you’ll want to prep the eyes with an eyeshadow base, like NYX’s base in the shade ‘Skin Tone’ (ulta.com, $7). With a soft eyeshadow brush or your finger, you’ll want to gently pack the creme onto the lid, being sure to cover the entire surface without packing on a heavy base. Next, going in with the City Mini palette, you’ll slowly pack the shadow onto the lid, starting in the middle and working your way to the outer corners of the eye.

The secret to achieving this look is in finding a brown that is not too harsh nor too light, staying true to the warmness of the look. You’ll also want to slowly sweep the product above your crease line, as the look calls for almost an entirely covered smoke. Then going back in with the same color, slightly sweep it into the inner corners of your eye. To finish off the look, take a darker brown from either palette and lightly press it into the outer cut of your eyes. To line your top and bottom waterline, you can take the Maybelline Skinny Gel Pencil in ‘Sharp Brown’ (maybelline.com, $8) and loosely trace your eyes. For an added pop of smokiness, take your blending brush, and with some brown eyeshadow, lightly go over your bottom lash line.

For deeper skin tones, prep the same as above, but add a white eyeshadow as the base. This will make the brown pop even more.

Skin

With romanticism at the helm, the skin was light, airy, and free of distraction. Go in with your favorite foundation of choice, using a beauty blender (Sephora.com, $20) to press the product into your skin, specifically targeting dark marks and discoloration. You’ll then want to set your face with a powder, such as the Laura Mercier Translucent Powder in ‘Medium Dark’ (Sephora.com, $38), Beauty Bakerie’s Flour Setting Powder (Beautybakery.com, $24) or even Maybelline’s FitMe Loose Powder (Target.com, $6). To finish the look, add a bit of contour to the hollows of your cheeks using the lighter brown eyeshadow you used to complete your eye look.

DON’T MISS:

LET’S MAKEUP: 7 Steps to Beyoncé’s Dramatic 2018 Grammy Look

LET’S MAKEUP: Kandi Burruss Shares With #TeamBeautiful What’s In Her Bag

LET’S MAKEUP: How To Recreate June Ambrose’s Sheer Smokey Eye With Drugstore Products