Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Leslie Jones’ Play-By-Play Of The Winter Olympics Will Have You Tuning In

The comedian spices up a big event.

Global Grind

Posted 6 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
2017 BET Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Everyone likes to give commentary once in a while, especially when watching a major event.

Comedian Leslie Jones took side-talk to a whole new level when she decided to give her thoughts on the Winter Olympic sports.

All throughout the weekend, the Saturday Night Live star flooded her Twitter timeline with jokes about various competitions. One of the main clips that caught people’s attention was when she lusted after silver medalist luger Chris Mazdzer.

That’s not the only clip Leslie added her two cents to. Swipe through to hear more hilarious commentary coming out of her unfiltered mouth!

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest