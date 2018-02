PARKLAND, Fla – There has been a shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida Wednesday afternoon, causing authorities to put the school on lockdown. According to authorities shooter opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School just before 3pm. No word on the identity of the shooter or how many were injured, but police are still investigating. No suspect is in custody at this time.

