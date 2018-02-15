Test
Black Panther Channels His Inner Jaden Smith In Icon Parody [Video]

Marvel’s Black Panther hits theaters this week and to celebrate the biggest movie release of the year, Nerdist teams up with Black Panther to give you a super hero take on Jaden Smith’s “Icon” video. The King of Wakanda is here to stay!

Wakanda Arrives In NYC For Black Panther Premiere

Wakanda Arrives In NYC For Black Panther Premiere

Wakanda Arrives In NYC For Black Panther Premiere

