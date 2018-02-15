Black Panther Channels His Inner Jaden Smith In Icon Parody [Video]

Marvel’s Black Panther hits theaters this week and to celebrate the biggest movie release of the year, Nerdist teams up with Black Panther to give you a super hero take on Jaden Smith’s “Icon” video. The King of Wakanda is here to stay!

