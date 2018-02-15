Bijou Star Exclusive: K. Michelle Opens Up About Plastic Surgery, Her Return To Reality TV & More [VIDEO]

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Bijou Star Exclusive: K. Michelle Opens Up About Plastic Surgery, Her Return To Reality TV & More [VIDEO]

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 4 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
k michelle z1079 bijou

JOIN THE CLUB: Text Z1079 to 71007 To Get z1079 Exclusives & Breaking News! 

Special thank you to K. Michelle for stopping by the studio with Bijou Star. As always she is as candid as can be… speaking on everything from her new music to her new booty. She opens up about her old relationship with Idris Elba, her new engagement, planning the wedding and children, plastic surgery woes plus clears the rumors about Love & Hip Hop and much more. Hit the play button to see all that K is up to in real life and on reality TV too:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

Baldies, Bangs & Bundles: The Many Hairstyles Of K. Michelle

14 photos Launch gallery

Baldies, Bangs & Bundles: The Many Hairstyles Of K. Michelle

Continue reading Baldies, Bangs & Bundles: The Many Hairstyles Of K. Michelle

Baldies, Bangs & Bundles: The Many Hairstyles Of K. Michelle

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest