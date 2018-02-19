Remembering Victims Of Florida Shooting From A Momma’s Perspective

As a parent, we don’t ever think that we will or should have to bury our children. It is heartbreaking and horrifying to think that children have and could experience an event like what we’ve seen happen at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and many other schools, way too often. But we live in a fallen world and evil is at work.

There has to be some action as well. We have to ask God for direction and follow through with what He instructs us to do. We can start by doing research on those we’re voting for, vote for those who have the best interest of all people in mind, and don’t be afraid to speak up. We are our children’s biggest advocates.

Let’s continue to pray for everyone affected by the horrible event at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, our leaders, our country, and our world. We pray and ask God to protect our children and families everyday but God did not promise that we would not suffer loss or have trouble in this world. (John 16:33) He promised to be with us to comfort us. Remember, God is still in full control and one day He will bring an end to all evil. In the meantime, we have to put our faith and trust in Him, seek His will, and show others His love, especially our children and families.

“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” Psalm 34:18

Remembering…….

Scott Beigel, 35

Alyssa Alhadeff, 14

Martin Duque Anguiano, 14

Nicholas Dworet, 17

Aaron Feis, 37

Jaime Guttenberg, 14

Christopher Hixon, 49

Luke Hoyer, 15

Cara Loughran, 14

Gina Montalto, 14

Joaquin Oliver, 17

Alaina Petty, 14

Meadow Pollack, 18

Helena Ramsay, 17

Alex Schachter, 14

Carmen Schentrup, 16

Peter Wang, 15

