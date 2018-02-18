If You’re A Fan Of ‘The Read’ This Video Will Make Your Whole Black History Month

“The Read” podcast celebrated their five year anniversary over the weekend by selling out the Apollo theater and having a good ol’ Black time.

five years. #TheRead

heard in over 50 countries and 65 million listens worldwide.

over 50,000 tickets sold worldwide.

one of apple's most downloaded comedies of 2017.

📸: @HeyFranHey pic.twitter.com/v0VNj6p3jb — king crissle (@crissles) February 18, 2018

Okay so the Read Live was everything. @crissles actually got hit by a bus and still came out in all this snow. And @KidFury is fine af. — darien xavier (@houseof_darien) February 18, 2018

If you know anything about Kid Fury and Crissle, you know that they both share a love for the movie Sister Act — the sequel specifically. So much so that the intro to their live show was a lit lip sync performance of “Joyful Joyful”:

Y’all. They had folks doing (lip syncing) the last performance from Sister Act 2! LMAO! I got it all. And I got my life. #TheReadLiveNYC #TheReadLive pic.twitter.com/MPgAMv3NVr — mirah (@lovefree16) February 18, 2018

Congrats to Kid Fury and Crissle on going five years strong in the podcast game and still remaining their best Black selves.

Hit the flip to see the original “Joyful Joyful” performance to refresh your memory.

