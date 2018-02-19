Entertainment News
How To Reach 10 Million Instagram Followers, As Told By Will Smith

Legendary.

Moments ago, Will Smith thanked his fans for 10 million Instagram follows in the most awesome way ever. In a video that he narrates at the speed of light, the legend details his IG journey from start to two months in and it ends up being a pretty cool story. If you aren’t following the Fresh Prince, here’s proof he’s got the best Instagram of all time. And we do mean of all time.

 

