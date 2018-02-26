BirthdayBashATL2018 Schedule Of Events

ATLANTA’S HOTTEST HIP HOP STATION , HOT 107.9 ANNOUNCES

ARTISTS TO PERFORM AT BIRTHDAY BASH ATL “We’re Taking It Back” Edition

{Atlanta, GA February 26, 2018} Atlanta’s Hottest Hip Hop Station, WHTA Hot 107.9 announces Birthday Bash ATL, “We’re Taking it Back” Saturday June 16, 2018 at the Lakewood Amphitheatre. Hot 107.9 continues to be the leader in hip hop, providing listeners with not only the hottest music, but one of the biggest hip hop concerts in the country.

Previous shows have included performances from just about every heavy hitter in hop-hop such as Kanye West, T.I., Future, Jay Z, Rick Ross and other chart topping artists. Historically, Birthday Bash has been known to close out the show with surprise guests and artists which has always been a hit with attendees. This year’s line-up guarantees to be nothing less than a sell- out success and early ticket purchasing is advised!

Text birthdaybash to 71007 to join our club for the special pre-sale.

Vice President of Programming & Operations, Hurricane Dave said, “A few years ago when we celebrated our 20th anniversary we received a number of requests from people who said they wanted us to take it back to Lakewood Amphitheater. They shared with us a lot of great memories. So by popular demand we’re going to take it back this year. Birthday Bash will make history on a number of different fronts. Get your tickets now for the biggest hip-hop show in the South Birthday Bash ATL.”

Birthday Bash ATL artists will be announced in the next few weeks. For up to date information, visit the website at www.birthdaybashatl.com or www.hotspotatl.com, follow us on twitter and Instagram @hot1079atl and of course tune into WHTA Hot 107.9-FM.

Tickets are on sale Friday March 2, 2018, 10am at all Ticketmaster Outlets, ticketmaster.com, Lakewood Amphitheatre Box Office or charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000. Ticket prices range from $10.79, $35, $55, $65 up to $100. A special pre-sale will happen Thursday March 1st for Birthday Bash text club members.

EVENT DETAILS:

Saturday, June 16, 2018: Doors Open at 5:00pm Showtime 7:00pm – 11:00pm

Birthday Bash ATL 2017 “Taking it Back” Concert

Lakewood Amphitheatre

2002 Lakewood Way SW, Atlanta, GA 30315

Tickets $10.79 – $100+

About Radio One

Radio One, Inc., together with its subsidiaries (http://www.radio-one.com/), is a diversified media company that primarily targets African-American and urban consumers. The Company is one of the nation’s largest radio broadcasting companies, currently owning and/or operating 54 broadcast stations located in 16 urban markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (http://www.blackamericaweb.com/), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Tom Joyner Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, the Yolanda Adams Morning Show, the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Bishop T.D. Jakes’ “Empowering Moments”, and the Reverend Al Sharpton Show. Beyond its core radio broadcasting franchise, Radio One owns Interactive One (http://www.interactiveone.com/), an online platform serving the African-American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment. Interactive One operates a number of branded sites, including News One, UrbanDaily, HelloBeautiful and social networking websites, including BlackPlanet and MiGente. In addition, the Company owns a controlling interest in TV One, LLC (http://www.tvoneonline

