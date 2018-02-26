Radio One Exclusives
Suspect In Deadly Quadruple Shooting in Detroit Shoots Self In Ohio

Earlier today there was a quadruple shooting at a gas station on Fenkell Ave and Beaverland Street that has left all four victims dead. It is now being reported that the accused shooter has killed himself after firing shots at police at a truck stop along I-280 just before the Ohio Turnpike (I-90). His name was George Anthony Davis, J.R. and he was only 27 years old.

It has been stated that one of the female victims was the mother of his child, another was a local deacon who was pumping gas at the time of the incident. The fourth victim that was shot down the street from the original incident was said to be the shooter’s cousin.

