Chicago West Finally Makes Her Instagram Debut And We Can’t Tell If She Looks Like North or Saint

2 reads Leave a comment
Fans got their first glimpse of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s third child, Chicago West, last month in Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy reveal video — but obviously, they want more.
Over the weekend, Kim took to Twitter to describe which of her other two children (North or Saint West) Chi resembles the most.
On Monday, we finally got to decide for ourselves after Kim posted a photo of her and baby Chi on Instagram rocking adorable furry filters:
But which West sibling do you think Chi looks like the most?
https://twitter.com/mean_gyal/status/968244479344902144
Hit us up on Facebook and Twitter to share your thoughts.
Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours