A Georgia Teacher Has Been Arrested After Firing A Gun At His High School

Exactly two weeks after the massacre at Stoneman Douglas High School, an armed teacher has been arrested at Dalton High School in the northern part of Georgia.

The local ABC affiliate confirms that social studies teacher, Jesse Randall Davidson, 53, barricaded himself in an empty classroom around 11:30 a.m. ET as students were trying to get inside the classroom. There were reports of a gun being fired before Davidson surrendered to authorities after a 30 to 45 minute stand-off.

A bullet had gone through an outside window of the room.

Dalton High School, which is about 90 miles north of Atlanta, has about 2,000 studies. No charges have been filed at this time.

The teacher involved in this morning’s incident is Jesse Randall Davidson, 53, social studies teacher. Also serves as play by play voice of the Dalton football team. — Dalton Police (@DaltonPD) February 28, 2018

