Quiz: Are People Who Eat Crunchy Peanut Butter Evil?

If you want to start some controversy when it comes to condiments, crunchy peanut butter is definitely a subject of tension.

While some people are all about putting in extra work for a chew, others can’t fathom peanut butter being anything but smooth. It begs the question of whether people who eat crunchy peanut butter are evil or just misunderstood?

For #NationalPeanutButterLoversDay take the quiz below to find out if you’re more crunchy peanut butter or smooth!

Also On Hot 107.9: