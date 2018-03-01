TGIT: Are You Ready For The Scandal-HTGAWM Mash-Up Happening Tonight?

Copyright © 2018 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Posted 11 hours ago
Olivia Pope, meet Annalise Keating. #HowToGetAwayWithScandal is here! The #TGITCrossover event begins tonight at 8|7c! pic.twitter.com/DuajlL0PIi
— Scandal (@ScandalABC) March 1, 2018
Olivia Pope, meet Annalise Keating. #HowToGetAwayWithScandal is here! The #TGITCrossover event begins tonight at 8|7c! pic.twitter.com/DuajlL0PIi
— Scandal (@ScandalABC) March 1, 2018
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »
Like Us On Facebook!