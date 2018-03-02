Music
Home > Music

LISTEN: Stuey Rock Releases Awaited Single ‘Forever’ Accompanied by Atlanta’s Own Derez Deshon

The Durtty Boyz

Posted 1 hour ago
7 reads
Leave a comment

Stuey Rock aka J Nicks from our very own Durtty Boyz has been quietly working on his own personal music as well as acquiring some notable talent himself. He recently signed known DJ turned artist by the name of 1Playy who we will give you details about very soon. But today we are here to unveil new single by the St. Louis native and Atlanta resident. Stream his latest singles below one of which has hit 1 million plays.

Welp it definitely touched us.

This song how ever has started an epidemic they call the #PharmacyChallenge

Stream this song below.

 

RELATED:

Stream: Rickey Rock ft. T-Wayne & Stuey Rock – Pharmacy

Blo5k &amp; Stuey Rock Link For F*ck On Da Gang [AUDIO]

Stuey Rock: Poppin, Love &amp; Hip Hop, Durtty Boyz, BET &amp; More

 

 

Derez De'Shon , J-Nicks , stuey rock , T Wayne

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest