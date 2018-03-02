Rick Ross Reportedly On Life Support

Via | TMZ

Rick Ross is in the hospital and on life support for a serious medical condition … TMZ has learned.

We’re told Rick took ill in the Miami area at his home. Someone from the home called 911 at 3:30 AM Thursday and said the person in distress was breathing heavy and unresponsive. The caller said the man in distress had a history of seizures — something that has plagued Rick — and they were trying to wake him up but he was “slobbing out the mouth.”

According to law enforcement the person in distress came to and became combative.

We’re told Rick went to a hospital by ambulance and is receiving a respiratory treatment, possibly for pneumonia. One person connected to Rick says the medical issue is heart-related.

