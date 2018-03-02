DOPE: Movie Posters Replacing White Actors With Black Actors Is All The Rage In London 

We’ve seen everything from movie and television shows to stars themselves becoming White washed — but what if things happened the other way around.

It’s happening in South London, where people in Brixton noticed something strange about the movie posters on the bus stop.

Loving this new #DoctorWho poster up in Brixton bustop today. Hoping @BBC will take note and cast this awesome lady as the next Doctor? @bbcdoctorwho pic.twitter.com/qI9F7SqinM — Aisha (@AishaDod) March 1, 2018

According to Mashable, the original images were created for a campaign (but not put on the bus stop) by a group called Legally Black — four young activists from south London (Liv Francis-Cornibert, Shiden Tekle, Bel Matos da Costa, and Kofi Asante) whose goal is to “combat the way black people are portrayed in the media.”

Spotted this waiting for the number 3. Brilliant concept! @legallyblackuk pic.twitter.com/RMEjAVDHYP — Guido Tallman (@GuidoTallman) March 1, 2018

And boy did they nail it. Hit the flip to see more beautiful Black-washed movie posters.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9: