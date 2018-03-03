Artist
Home > Artist

Listen: Atlanta Newcomer Dab New Single “I’m Different”

The Durtty Boyz

Posted 3 hours ago
15 reads
Leave a comment

We find Dab at a local event in Atlanta where he’s networking with the DJs to get his song heard in the club. With all the music that we get from all over the world it seems to always come back home to Atlanta. Qua aka Dab is from Cleveland Ave near downtown Atlanta. The budding artist sings Trap Serenade’s on melodic trap beats. We will bring you more from Dab as we get it but here is the first song he uploaded to SoundCloud, that shows promise. Stream the full song below.

 

 

 

 

ctdamob , ctqua1 , DabVsQua

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest