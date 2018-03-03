Listen: Atlanta Newcomer Dab New Single “I’m Different”

We find Dab at a local event in Atlanta where he’s networking with the DJs to get his song heard in the club. With all the music that we get from all over the world it seems to always come back home to Atlanta. Qua aka Dab is from Cleveland Ave near downtown Atlanta. The budding artist sings Trap Serenade’s on melodic trap beats. We will bring you more from Dab as we get it but here is the first song he uploaded to SoundCloud, that shows promise. Stream the full song below.

