Behind The Boards: DJ Young Pharaoh

DJ Young Pharaoh, Gainesville raised Atlanta resident is an upcoming producer/engineer that has been very consistent as of late working on some of Atlanta’s premiere talent, he recently mixed and mastered some notable projects for Coca Vango, Miss Mullato, & Malachie to name a few. His full list of engineering credits can be found below.

What do you do? I’m a dj and a audio engineer What’s your current focus? Djing / engineering Describe yourself in 3 words? Chilled, Goofy, Realist If you could have one super power what would it be? Fly First thing you thought about this morning? Working Who is someone you’re dying to meet? Gary Vee Favorite song at this moment? Coca Vango Down before What does ‘Atlanta’ mean to you? Opportunity Favorite Scary Movie? The Excorist Favorite Holiday? Thanksgiving What’s the best gift you received from a fan? Fan Art Favorite Cartoon? Tom & jerry If you weren’t djing/ engineering what would you be doing now? Playing basketball Who’s inspiring you the most right now? Giandre Diaz (mentor), TreTrax, & Coca Vango. Do you have a type? No What’s the first job you got fired from? Never had a job The last thing you googled? Travis Scott Something you never bought but always wanted? Lambo Who’s your Celebrity girl crush? Keri Hilson Who gives you the most inspiration? 7God What was the biggest waste of money you ever spent? Herbal Medication

Engineering Credits:

Coca Vango

Miss Mullato

Doe Boy

Young Nudy

LightskinKeisha

Tasha Catour

NoPlug

Malachie

Marissa

Lil Wop

Asian Doll

Trinidad Cardona

Also On Hot 107.9: