Behind The Boards: DJ Young Pharaoh

75 reads Leave a comment
DJ Young Pharaoh, Gainesville raised Atlanta resident is an upcoming producer/engineer that has been very consistent as of late working on some of Atlanta’s premiere talent, he recently mixed and mastered some notable projects for Coca Vango, Miss Mullato, & Malachie to name a few. His full list of engineering credits can be found below.
- What do you do? I’m a dj and a audio engineer
- What’s your current focus? Djing / engineering
- Describe yourself in 3 words? Chilled, Goofy, Realist
- If you could have one super power what would it be? Fly
- First thing you thought about this morning? Working
- Who is someone you’re dying to meet? Gary Vee
- Favorite song at this moment? Coca Vango Down before
- What does ‘Atlanta’ mean to you? Opportunity
- Favorite Scary Movie? The Excorist
- Favorite Holiday? Thanksgiving
- What’s the best gift you received from a fan? Fan Art
- Favorite Cartoon? Tom & jerry
- If you weren’t djing/ engineering what would you be doing now? Playing basketball
- Who’s inspiring you the most right now? Giandre Diaz (mentor), TreTrax, & Coca Vango.
- Do you have a type? No
- What’s the first job you got fired from? Never had a job
- The last thing you googled? Travis Scott
- Something you never bought but always wanted? Lambo
- Who’s your Celebrity girl crush? Keri Hilson
- Who gives you the most inspiration? 7God
- What was the biggest waste of money you ever spent? Herbal Medication
Engineering Credits:
Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours