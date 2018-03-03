21 Questions
Behind The Boards: DJ Young Pharaoh

The Durtty Boyz

DJ Young Pharaoh, Gainesville raised Atlanta resident is an upcoming producer/engineer that has been very consistent as of late working on some of Atlanta’s premiere talent, he recently mixed and mastered some notable projects for Coca Vango, Miss Mullato, & Malachie to name a few. His full list of engineering credits can be found below.

  1. What do you do?  I’m a dj and a audio engineer
  2. What’s your current focus? Djing / engineering
  3. Describe yourself in 3 words? Chilled, Goofy, Realist
  4. If you could have one super power what would it be? Fly
  5. First thing you thought about this morning? Working
  6. Who is someone you’re dying to meet? Gary Vee
  7. Favorite song at this moment? Coca Vango Down before
  8. What does ‘Atlanta’ mean to you? Opportunity
  9. Favorite Scary Movie? The Excorist
  10. Favorite Holiday? Thanksgiving
  11. What’s the best gift you received from a fan? Fan Art
  12. Favorite Cartoon? Tom & jerry
  13. If you weren’t djing/ engineering what would you be doing now? Playing basketball
  14. Who’s inspiring you the most right now? Giandre Diaz (mentor), TreTrax, & Coca Vango.
  15. Do you have a type? No
  16. What’s the first job you got fired from? Never had a job
  17. The last thing you googled? Travis Scott
  18. Something you never bought but always wanted? Lambo
  19. Who’s your Celebrity girl crush? Keri Hilson
  20. Who gives you the most inspiration? 7God
  21. What was the biggest waste of money you ever spent? Herbal Medication

djyoungpharaoh_3_3_2018_17_32_18_861

Engineering Credits:

Coca Vango

cocavango_3_3_2018_17_36_22_30

Miss Mullato

iammissmulatto_3_3_2018_17_38_28_509

Doe Boy

doeboyfbg_3_3_2018_17_39_4_293

Young Nudy

youngnudy_3_3_2018_17_39_55_537

LightskinKeisha

lightskinkeisha_3_3_2018_17_40_29_862

Tasha Catour

tashacatour_3_3_2018_17_42_50_235

NoPlug

1noplug_3_3_2018_17_43_49_424

Malachie

malachiae_3_3_2018_17_44_33_411.jpg

Marissa

marissa_3_3_2018_17_44_56_983.jpg

Lil Wop

lilwop17__3_3_2018_17_48_7_203

Asian Doll 

asiandadoll_3_3_2018_17_46_24_300.jpg

Trinidad Cardona

trinidadcmusic_3_3_2018_17_47_17_627.jpg

