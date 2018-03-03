Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Share The First Photo Of Baby ‘Stormi’ — But Does She Look Like Mom Or Dad?

Global Grind

Posted 9 hours ago
7 reads
Leave a comment
Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets - Game Five

Source: Bob Levey / Getty

Well we didn’t see this coming.

After weeks of Kylie Jenner teasing us with small glimpses of baby Stormi via Snapchat, her boyfriend Travis Scott couldn’t resist sharing a full photo of his one-month old baby girl.

Our little rager !!!!

A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on

 

After the rapper posted the adorable photo of his baby girl, mama Kylie followed up with an adorable video:

 

#MommyDuties: #KylieJenner shares a video of baby #Stormi 😍

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

Who do you think Stormi looks like more? Kylie or Travis?

Kylie Jenner

Source: Getty / Getty

 

2016 Budweiser Made in America Festival - Day 2

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

 

Hit us up on Facebook and Twitter to share your thoughts.

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest