Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Share The First Photo Of Baby ‘Stormi’ — But Does She Look Like Mom Or Dad?

Well we didn’t see this coming.

After weeks of Kylie Jenner teasing us with small glimpses of baby Stormi via Snapchat, her boyfriend Travis Scott couldn’t resist sharing a full photo of his one-month old baby girl.

Our little rager !!!! A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Mar 3, 2018 at 10:37am PST

After the rapper posted the adorable photo of his baby girl, mama Kylie followed up with an adorable video:

Who do you think Stormi looks like more? Kylie or Travis?

