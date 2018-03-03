34 Photos Of Black Excellence Drippin’ At The Oscars Over The Years

The 90th Annual Academy Awards are just around the corner, and it’s definitely the year to root for everybody Black.

In honor of Mary. J Blige, Denzel Washington and Daniel Kaluuya, who are just a few of the Black contenders for the trophy this year, check out these mesmerizing photos of Black excellence drippin’ at the Academy Awards all throughout the years.

Hit the flip for more.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9: