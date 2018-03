DJ E. Sudd is not only 2 Chainz personal DJ but a contributor to the Trap culture in Atlanta. Today he delivers with his ‘Still Servin EP’ Featuring artists like the late Bankroll Fresh, Young Dro, Tokyo Jetz, Cosa Nostra Kidd, Strap Da Fool, and more. Stream the full project below.

https://audiomack.com/embed/album/djesudd/still-servin-ep

Follow him on Instagram @suddsuddsudd

We miss ya Ball. #LLBR A post shared by DjESudd (@suddsuddsudd) on Mar 4, 2018 at 11:59pm PST

Also On Hot 107.9: