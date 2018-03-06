Bag Secured: Nas Makes $40 Million In Amazon Ring Buyout

Legendary Queens Bridge rapper, Nas just secured a hefty bag thanks to his early investment in the Doorbell Security company “Ring”. Ring was just bought by Amazon for $1.2 Billion dollars. Nas, (Nasir Jones) was reportedly one of Ring’s first investors. He and his business firm Queensbridge Venture Partners, have invested in several companies over the past few years such as Lyft, Dropbox, Rap Genius, and SeatGeek…read more at webuyblack.com/blog.

A post shared by WeBuyBlack.com (@webuyblack) on Mar 5, 2018 at 9:24am PST