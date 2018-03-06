Celebrate Ghana’s Independence With This Popular Move Bringing Flavor To The Two-Step

On March 6, 1957, Ghana made history.

They became the first sub-Saharan African country to gain independence, freeing themselves from British rule.

On a day of celebration for Ghanaians across the world, we show love to a dance challenge that was launched by Instagram user @incrediblezigi.

It’s called “pilolo” and it’s already making waves across social media.

With such a boss way to rep your country, it was only a matter of time before other folks joined in. Swipe through to watch more variations of the pilolo as folks celebrate an independent nation!

