People Are Stooping To New Levels Of Petty Thanks To Emma Watson’s Grammatically Incorrect Tattoo

Is it that serious? It was temporary and for a great cause.

Global Grind

Posted 6 hours ago
1 reads
Emma Watson debuted some new ink at the Oscars over the weekend and while many felt the #TimesUp tat was iconic, others quickly noticed a missing detail—the apostrophe in “time’s.”

When the internet called her out on her mistake, labeling her tat an “embarrassment,” Emma dug deep down, gathered all the sarcasm she could, and responded.

It turns out it was a temp! Hit the flip to what people are saying about the ink.

