Usher And Wife Are Separating Amid Multiple Herpes Lawsuits

It looks like Usher and his wife Grace Miguel are taking a break.

According to US Weekly, the couple released the following joint statement: “After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives…The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”

Exclusive: Usher and his wife Grace Miguel have split after two years of marriage https://t.co/c4eAq3fSJi — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 6, 2018

Usher, 36, and Grace, 48, were married in September of 2015, but had been together for nearly a decade. They started dating after his divorce to first wife Tameka Foster, who they share a 10-year-old son Usher Raymond V and 9-year-old son Naviyd Ely.

So how is Usher doing?

US Weekly noted that the “Confessions” singer was seen at a pre-Oscar event on Friday and seemed to be in a “good mood and hugging people hello” hanging out with singer The Weeknd.

While it’s unclear if they just a need a break or are headed for a divorce, we’re confident that the slew of herpes lawsuits against the Grammy winner played a factor in their uncoupling.

As we previously reported, in 2017 Usher was named in numerous lawsuits for either exposing them to herpes and/or transmitting the virus through sexual intercourse. One woman even blamed him for why her twin babies, who were conceived after she had sex with the superstar, were born stillborn.

The woman alleged she contracted herpes when she had sex with Usher in a Los Angeles spa. She believes that her children’s death was a direct result of her having the incurable sexually transmitted disease.

Naturally, folks were not surprised about Usher’s recent news:

Ray Charles saw that coming …. — Wake Up (@WakeUp7877) March 6, 2018

