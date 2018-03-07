Save Your Coin: Rihanna Might Have A New Lingerie Line In Development

Rihanna has had major success with Fenty Beauty, Puma x Fenty, collaborations with Manolo Blahnik and her sock line with Stance. The recording artist and fashion mogul might possibly be adding lingerie designer to her resume.
The 30-year-old did not show at all during fashion month and while Fenty x Puma might not be on the calendar, it might be because the star was busy thinking of sexy bras and panties for you. WWD reported that the Bajan beauty has been working with TechStyle Fashion Group for the past year on a lingerie line. Get excited because apparently the samples have already been produced! Nevertheless, neither Rihanna nor Shawn Gold (CMO for Techstyle) would comment on the deal.
This will undoubtedly be a lucrative partnership with Rihanna’s star power to get people to spend their dollars and TechStyle Fashion Group past success with celebrity collaborations. TechStyle Fashion Group has worked with Kim Kardashian West where they “co-founded” ShoeDazzle. Kimora Lee Simmons was the President of JustFab, another deal that TechStyle Fashion Group is behind. There are talks that this deal with Rihanna will set the company up in a strong position to file for an IPO.
We’re already thinking of all the possibilities of what this lingerie line will look like! Nevertheless, we’re sure it will be sexy and have a signature Rihanna flair. Hopefully, it will also be inclusive of multiple sizes and body types.
Will you be buying the collection? Take our poll below:
Beauties, what do you think the line will entail? Tell us in the comments!
DON’T MISS:
TRIED IT: #TeamBeautiful Tests Out Rihanna’s Stunna Lip Paint
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Rihanna’s Dress Cool Or A Coffee Filter?
This Man Thanking Rihanna For Fenty Beauty Giving His Wife Confidence Will Warm Your Heart
LET'S MAKEUP: See Rihanna's Mattemoiselle Lipstick On Every Shade Of Melanin
LET'S MAKEUP: See Rihanna's Mattemoiselle Lipstick On Every Shade Of Melanin
1. MATTEMOISELLE IN 14 SHADES1 of 60
2. RIHANNA IN 'YA DIG?' (PERIWINKLE BLUE)2 of 60
3. YA DIG?3 of 60
4. YA DIG?4 of 60
5. RIHANNA IN 'CANDY VENOM' (ELECTRIC PINK)5 of 60
6. RIHANNA IN 'CANDY VENOM' (ELECTRIC PINK)6 of 60
7. CANDY VENOM7 of 60
8. CANDY VENOM8 of 60
9. CANDY VENOM9 of 60
10. CANDY VENOM10 of 60
11. RIHANNA IN 'CLAPBACK' (TRUE NAVY)11 of 60
12. CLAPBACK12 of 60
13. CLAPBACK13 of 60
14. CLAPBACK14 of 60
15. CLAPBACK15 of 60
16. RIHANNA IN 'SPANKED' (DUSTY ROSE)16 of 60
17. SPANKED17 of 60
18. SPANKED18 of 60
19. SPANKED19 of 60
20. SPANKED20 of 60
21. SPANKED21 of 60
22. SPANKED22 of 60
23. RIHANNA IN 'ONE OF THE BOYZ' (WILD LILAC)23 of 60
24. ONE OF THE BOYZ24 of 60
25. ONE OF THE BOYZ25 of 60
26. ONE OF THE BOYZ26 of 60
27. ONE OF THE BOYZ27 of 60
28. ONE OF THE BOYZ28 of 60
29. RIHANNA IN 'FRECKLE FIESTA' (SPICED TERRACOTTA)29 of 60
30. FRECKLE FIESTA30 of 60
31. FRECKLE FIESTA31 of 60
32. FRECKLE FIESTA32 of 60
33. RIHANNA IN 'MIDNIGHT WASABI' (WICKED GREEN)33 of 60
34. MIDNIGHT WASABI34 of 60
35. MIDNIGHT WASABI35 of 60
36. MIDNIGHT WASABI36 of 60
37. RIHANNA IN 'PMS' (MOODY BROWN)37 of 60
38. PMS38 of 60
39. RIHANNA IN UP 2 NO GOOD (NUDE PEACH)39 of 60
40. UP 2 NO GOOD40 of 60
41. UP 2 NO GOOD41 of 60
42. RIHANNA IN SAW-C (EXOTIC TANGERINE)42 of 60
43. SAW-C43 of 60
44. SAW-C44 of 60
45. SAW-C45 of 60
46. RIHANNA IN MA'DAMN (ROYAL RED)46 of 60
47. MA'DAMN47 of 60
48. MA'DAMN48 of 60
49. MA'DAMN49 of 60
50. MA'DAMN50 of 60
51. RIHANNA IN S1NGLE (BLUSHING NUDE)51 of 60
52. S1NGLE52 of 60
53. S1NGLE53 of 60
54. RIHANNA IN GRISELDA (BOLD BURGUNDY)54 of 60
55. GRISELDA55 of 60
56. GRISELDA56 of 60
57. GRISELDA57 of 60
58. GRISELDA58 of 60
59. SHAWTY59 of 60
60. SHAWTY60 of 60