Gucci Mane Says He Has 1 Million For Gunna If He Signs To 1017

The Durtty Boyz

Gucci Mane is steadily building his 1017 Eskimo imprint with the best talent. From Lil Wop, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Ralo, Yung Mal & Lil Quill, Gucci Mane is looking to recruit the best talent in rap. Now the Trap God has his eye on Young Thug’s protege, Gunna.

Gunna is affiliated with YSL and just released his ‘Drip Season 3’ project which has several fan favorites. Gunna is also rumored to make XXL’s Freshman list.

Gucci Mane tweeted that he has 1 million dollars TODAY if Gunna signs to his label. Only time will tell what the newcomer will do.

