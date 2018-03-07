‘LHH’ Star Bianca Bonnie Spills The Tea On The New Man In Her Life

Love & Hip Hop came to and this week with an explosive reunion show. But the music careers of the show’s artists continues year-long. Bianca Bonnie may not be apart of your Monday night’s for a few, but she’s working. We caught up with the blue-haired beauty, who opened up about her new EP 10 Plus and the man in her life who has her seeing heart eyes. Hit the play button to see the new man behind Bianca’s smile and watch us play a fun game of marry, smash, kill.

RELATED STORIES:

PRESS PLAY: Bianca Bonnie Pays Homage To Brown Skin Women On ‘Faith In These Brownskins’

‘LHHNYS8’ Reunion Recap: Bri Gets Sassy With Remy Ma Then Gets Shut Down

Also On Hot 107.9: