Skippa Da Flippa Calls Out Coach K & P Of Quality Control

At one point, Quality Control was the home to not only Migos, but Rich The Kid, OG Maco, Skippa Da Flippa, Jose Guapo and several others but gradually over the years certain artists ventured off from the brand and the public never knew why.

Last night, the dab creator, Skippa Da Flippa vented on social media and expressed his frustrations with his former label asking the CEO’s if they would let him out of his 360 deal before he proceeded with legal action. So far, neither Coach K or P have responded publically to Skippa Da Flippa.

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

