Ben Carson Continues To Destroy HUD By Removing Anti-Discrimination Language From Mission Statement

Ben Carson isn’t going to leave HUD until he has completely ruined the lives of people who are in need of the department’s services. The doctor’s latest stunt is even more proof he is seriously unqualified to be HUD’s secretary.

Under the guidance of Carson, HUD will have a new mission statement. HUD’s previous statement read, “HUD’s mission is to create strong, sustainable, inclusive communities and quality affordable homes for all. HUD is working to strengthen the housing market to bolster the economy and protect consumers; meet the need for quality affordable rental homes; utilize housing as a platform for improving quality of life; build inclusive and sustainable communities free from discrimination, and transform the way HUD does business.” Words like “inclusive” and “free from discrimination” are crucial in understanding the needs of people who are marginalized and disenfranchised, not not for the former doctor.

Now, as the Huffington Post reports, a March 5 memo claimed the mission statement is being updated, “in an effort to align HUD’s mission with the Secretary’s priorities and that of the Administration.” The “secretary” is Ben Carson so maybe this is the one thing for which he can take complete accountability. The new mission statement reads, “HUD’s mission is to ensure Americans have access to fair, affordable housing and opportunities to achieve self-sufficiency, thereby strengthening our communities and nation.” All of the anti-discrimination language has been removed from the new mission statement.

We all know Carson has made problematic comments when it comes to discrimination. This is the same person who said poor people are too comfortable in poverty and “a comfortable setting that would make somebody want to say: ‘I’ll just stay here. They will take care of me.’” He also against affirmative action and doesn’t believe taxpaying American citizens, who happen to be LGBTQ, should marry.

For Carson, who is obsessed with Christianity (he has a picture of himself and Christ in his house), his behavior is far from Christ-like.

