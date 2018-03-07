For Just $2 Million Vince Staples Will Quit Rapping Forever

3 reads Leave a comment
Apparently, folks have been coming after the always outspoken Vince Staples, and now the rapper is doing something about it.
Instead of the typical Twitter clapback, Vince went further and started a GoFundMe page for anyone in their feelings over his performances.
He’s literally allowing people to pay him to “shut the f*ck up.” Watch his hilarious pitch below.
The idea was so brilliant, folks couldn’t help but be moved.
Others saw the humor…but don’t think they were letting Vince go without a fight.
Either way, we’re ready for that comedy special now Vince.
