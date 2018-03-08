Is The Arresting Officer In The Meek Mill Case A Corrupt Cop?

Officer Reginald Graham played a huge role in Meek Mill’s arrest in 2007 for gun and drug charges. According to TMZ, Graham is 1 of 29 officers that were placed on a list that warned prosecutors to keep them off their witness stands. The list was obtained by the Philadelphia Inquirer and his name was discovered on it.
Graham was “investigated by federal authorities for several alleged acts of corruption.” He was also the only witness during the Mill trial in 2008. Mill’s attorney said, “The list — first obtained by the Philadelphia Inquirer — states Graham was “investigated by federal authorities for several alleged acts of corruption.” Graham was the only witness in Meek’s 2008 trial. The release of the so-called ‘Do Not Testify’ list supports everything in the motions filed by Mill and others wrongfully arrested by Officer Graham for post-conviction relief.”
At that time Mill was placed on probation for 10 years. In November the rapper was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison for violating probation. We will keep you updated on this story.
