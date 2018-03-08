Is The Arresting Officer In The Meek Mill Case A Corrupt Cop?

Officer Reginald Graham played a huge role in Meek Mill’s arrest in 2007 for gun and drug charges. According to TMZ, Graham is 1 of 29 officers that were placed on a list that warned prosecutors to keep them off their witness stands. The list was obtained by the Philadelphia Inquirer and his name was discovered on it.

Follow @TheRSMS

Graham was “investigated by federal authorities for several alleged acts of corruption.” He was also the only witness during the Mill trial in 2008. Mill’s attorney said, “The list — first obtained by the Philadelphia Inquirer — states Graham was “investigated by federal authorities for several alleged acts of corruption.” Graham was the only witness in Meek’s 2008 trial. The release of the so-called ‘Do Not Testify’ list supports everything in the motions filed by Mill and others wrongfully arrested by Officer Graham for post-conviction relief.”

At that time Mill was placed on probation for 10 years. In November the rapper was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison for violating probation. We will keep you updated on this story.

RELATED: Meek Mill Releases Statement On Missing Philly’s Super Bowl Win [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Meek Mill Granted An Appeal Hearing

RELATED: How Meek Mill Celebrated The Philadelphia Eagles Winning The Super Bowl

The Latest: