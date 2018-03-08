93.9 WKYS Morning Show Host Danni Starr Talks Babysitter Controversy On Facebook Live

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

93.9 WKYS Morning Show Host Danni Starr Talks Babysitter Controversy On Facebook Live

HotSpotATL.com

Posted 3 hours ago
32 reads
Leave a comment

Follow KYS On Twitter:

Today on The Fam In The Morning, Danni Starr was blindsided by co-hosts QuickSilva & DJ 5’9 when they brought the potential babysitter Danni didn’t hire because of her looks. An emotional Danni took to Facebook Like to address the controversy and her thoughts on her co-workers.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Text “KYS” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News

Latest…

The Fam Self-Defense Class

The Fam In The Morning Self-Defense Class [Photos]

15 photos Launch gallery

The Fam In The Morning Self-Defense Class [Photos]

Continue reading The Fam In The Morning Self-Defense Class [Photos]

The Fam In The Morning Self-Defense Class [Photos]

Danni Starr

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest