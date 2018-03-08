Entertainment News
Go Awf! FedEx & UPS Battle It Out By Getting Crunk To The Ying Yang Twins

To the windoooows...your package has arrived.

Posted 11 hours ago
The Ying Yang Twins - MTV Video Music Awards

Source: Anthony Harvey – PA Images / Getty

If there was ever any beef between the delivery companies FedEx and UPS, it’s now time to squash it once and for all.

Thanks to a squad of dancers, including The Williams Family, we will determine who has the better moves. A battle of the ages goes off in the clip below!

 

Who do you think won? FedEx? Or does UPS have the game on lock? Let us know on Twitter and Facebook!

