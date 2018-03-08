Entertainment News
Aidonia & Govana Stay Fresh On The Golf Course In “Breeze”

Dancehall artists perfect their golf game with style in new video

Posted 10 hours ago
While many hit the Golf course to score hole-in-ones, Jamaican Dancehall artists Aidonia and Govana perfect their game in designer threads in the music video for their blazing single, “Breeze“!

Directed by RD Studios, the duo step on the green in Gucci kicks, and turn up with the ladies and dancers like a 2018 version of “Caddyshack“. They keep it laundry fresh for a single that has been a hot commodity since its release in December.

