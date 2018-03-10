Tamar Braxton Shocked Sisters With Divorce In ‘Braxton Family Values’ Sneak Peek

The new season of Braxton Family Values is going to be packed with love, marriage, divorce, and drama!

News travels fast in the sneak peek of Braxton Family Values season 6!

We’re still about two weeks out from the Braxton’s return to WE tv, but the network couldn’t keep the juicy season premiere under wraps any longer. WE tv dropped an 11-minute clip of the show, and it seems like producers are immediately pouring the hottest tea.

Did you know that the Braxton sisters found out about Tamar‘s divorce the same way everyone else did?! That’s right; the sneak peek revealed that Tamar blindsided her sisters with the devastating development. As you’ll see, Toni and Towanda hopped on the family hotline the instant that they found out Hello Beautiful that Tamar had filed for divorce.

Toni has some news of her own, though, as she’ll reveal her engagement during a family dinner. But, even that happy moment quickly turned into a family feud. Find out why when you watch the sneak peek of Braxton Family Value season 6 premiere below!

You’ll have to see the rest of the episode when Braxton Family Values returns March 22 at 9 pm.

